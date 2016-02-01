Monthly coal use for U.S. power fell to 35-yr low in November -EIA

Feb 1 U.S power generation from coal fell to the
lowest monthly level in 35 years in November 2015 as generators
switched to cleaner and cheaper natural gas, according to
federal data.
Gas overtook coal as the leading source of U.S. power for a
fifth month in a row in November, according to the latest data
available from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The
first month in history that gas overtook coal was April 2015.
With just one month of data missing in 2015, some analysts
think power companies may have burned more gas than coal for the
full year for the first time in history.
Coal has been the primary source of fuel for U.S. power
plants for at least a century, but its use has been declining
since peaking in 2007 and is expected to decline further as the
federal government imposes rules to limit carbon emissions.
EIA said generators produced 101,866 thousand megawatt hours
(MWh) of electricity with gas in November versus just 87,789
thousand MWh with coal, the lowest monthly level since May 1980
when monthly coal use was 84,884 thousand MWh.
Despite gains for gas usage over the past several months,
coal was still the dominant fuel source for power for the first
11 months of 2015.
That's because generators used a lot of coal last winter
during January and February when the polar vortex was freezing
much of the country and gas was trading its most expensive
levels for the year - around $3 per million British thermal
units.
Gas prices at the Henry Hub benchmark in Louisiana fell as
low as $1.53 in December and averaged $2.61 for all of 2015, the
lowest level since 1999, as drillers produce record amounts of
the fuel especially from shale fields.
For the first 11 months of 2015, coal produced about 34
percent of the country's power versus 33 percent for gas.
The next biggest sources of power production were nuclear,
at 19 percent, and non-hydro renewables such as wind and solar
at 7 percent, the EIA said.
Cheap gas has kept power prices low for the past few years,
making it uneconomic for generators to upgrade their older coal
plants to meet increasingly strict federal and state
environmental rules.
Hence, U.S. power companies have already shut or converted
over 15,000 megawatts of coal-fired plants in 2015, the most in
any year, according to Thomson Reuters data.
