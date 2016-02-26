Coal remains top U.S. power source in 2015, gas a close second

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs CEO says bank slowing moving ops into UK - BBG
Says bank is slowing moving more operations into the UK post-Brexit - BBG
Feb 25 Coal managed to retain its top spot in U.S. power generation in 2015, while natural gas came in at a close second, according to the latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Friday.
EIA said gas produced a record high 1.3 billion megawatt hours per day of electricity on average in 2015. Coal, meanwhile, produced about 1.4 billion MWh per day. One megawatt is enough to power about 1,000 U.S. homes.
Although data from EIA showed that power plants used more gas than coal to produce electricity in seven of the 12 months in 2015, including every month between July and December, coal managed to maintain its lead. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Bny mellon reports fourth quarter earnings of $822 million or $0.77 per common share
LONDON, Jan 19 Britain's car industry is a key part of the economy and the government is looking to ensure the best possible EU market access for all of the country's important sectors, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Thursday.