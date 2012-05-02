UPDATE 1-US DOE says test shows potential for natgas hydrates

By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON May 2 The U.S. Energy Department on
Wednesday announced a breakthrough in research into tapping a
possibly vast fuel resource that could eventually bolster
already massive U.S. natural gas reserves.
By injecting a mixture of carbon dioxide and nitrogen into a
methane hydrate formation on Alaska's North Slope, the
department was able to produce a steady flow of natural gas in
the first field test of this method. The test was done from
mid-February to about mid-April this year
Methane hydrates are ice crystal-like structures that
contain natural gas. The hydrates are located under the Arctic
permafrost and in ocean sediments along the continental shelf.
Still, the department said it will likely be years before
production of methane hydrates becomes economically viable.
"While this is just the beginning, this research could
potentially yield significant new supplies of natural gas,"
Energy Secretary Steven Chu said in a statement.
The department, which partnered with ConocoPhillips
and Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp for the test, said
it will offer $6.5 million this year for further research on
tapping methane hydrates, and will request an additional $5
million for research next year.
Gerald Holder, dean of the engineering program at University
of Pittsburgh and who has worked with the DOE's National Energy
Technology Laboratory on the hydrate issue, said before this
announcement he had been skeptical about what researchers would
be able to accomplish.
He said the main problem until now was finding a way to
extract natural gas from solid hydrates without adding a whole
lot of steps that made the process too expensive, so the success
of this new test is significant.
"It makes the possibility of recovering methane from
hydrates much more likely," Holder said. "It's a long way off,
but this could have huge impact on availability of natural gas."
The United States is currently enjoying a shale gas boom,
after advances in technology allowed drillers to tap shale
formations that just a few years ago were not feasible for
production.