Romney campaign hits Obama admin's delay of LNG exports

| WASHINGTON, July 11
WASHINGTON, July 11 A representative for Mitt
Romney o n W ednesday criticized Obama administration delays on
whether to allow more natural gas exports, but stopped short of
saying the former Massachusetts governor would speed the process
should he become president.
The Obama administration, which must approve exports of
liquefied natural gas, or LNG, to all but a handful of countries
with free trade agreements, has approved one terminal for
exports, Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass.
It has delayed decisions on about eight applications for
terminals from other companies, including Dominion Resources
and Southern Co.
"We export timber, we export refined petroleum products, we
export grain, yet somehow LNG is different and I'm not sure
why," said Linda Stuntz, speaking for Romney, the presumed
Republican candidate in the Nov. 6 presidential election, at a
campaign debate on energy at the Newseum.
In March the Department of Energy delayed an LNG exports
study on which it will base the terminal decisions until later
this summer. A public comment period will follow the study,
which means a decision runs the risk of being delayed until
after the election.
"You can't leave people hanging out there because they will
go somewhere else. They will go to Canada. They will go to
Australia," said Stuntz, a partner at the law firm Stuntz, Davis
& Staffier who also served as a deputy secretary of the DOE
under President George H.W. Bush.
Recently refined drilling technologies, including hydraulic
fracturing, or fracking, have led to a boom in U.S. natural gas
production. Just years ago the country was looking at having to
import massive amounts of the fuel, but now it could become a
major exporter.
Many of the export terminals could be added to the more than
10 existing LNG ports, such as Cheneire's Sabine Pass, that were
built to import the fuel before the fracking boom.
Europe and Japan are thirsty for natural gas and are willing
to pay five times the current price in the United States. But
many U.S. manufacturers worry a big expansion in U.S. exports
could raise the price for businesses and consumers just as cheap
prices for the fuel are drawing energy-intensive factories back
to U.S. shores.
Dan Reicher, who represented President Barack Obama in the
debate, said the administration supports the development of
terminals to export the fuel, but "striking the right balance is
not a simple thing to do."
Reviews of pending applications are moving ahead, said
Reicher, a Stanford University professor who recently headed
energy programs at Google and who served in the Department of
Energy under former President Bill Clinton.
Stuntz said markets should be allowed to decide the wisdom
of LNG exports. Allowing shipments could boost prices for
domestic natural gas from current low levels, which could make
U.S. LNG less attractive abroad and reduce the threat of a big
price rise for domestic consumers, she said.
But Stuntz declined to say whether Romney would hasten the
decisions if he got the chance.
"Honestly, it's too soon to say yet," said Stuntz.
Romney, who has been quiet on the LNG issue, believes it's
important to decide one way or another so that businesses know
how to invest, she added.