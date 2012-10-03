版本:
Colder winter to put upward pressure on US natgas prices-group

WASHINGTON Oct 3 Colder weather should increase demand for natural gas this winter, placing slight upward pressure on prices, an industry trade group said on Wednesday.

"The picture that emerged for this winter is one of increased demand for natural gas that is easily matched by ample production and gas in storage," said Greg Vesey, vice chairman of the Natural Gas Supply Association.

