U.S. approves sale of bombs to NATO under pilot project

WASHINGTON Aug 11 The U.S. State Department has
approved the potential sale of precision guided munitions and
equipment worth $231 million to NATO's support and procurement
agency, under a pilot program where the organization acts as a
lead buyer for member countries, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
The U.S. government last year announced a two-year project
aimed at making it easier for NATO and member countries to share
costs and buy weapons as a group as they struggle to stretch
scarce defense budgets.
U.S. arms sales have historically been conducted with
individual countries rather than alliances, in part because of
concern about transfers of technology to third parties.
But group procurements could help NATO meet U.S. demands for
NATO members to bolster spending on defense.
The U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which
implements foreign arms sales, said the weapons would be
transferred to eight countries including Spain, Portugal and
Denmark.
"The proposed sale improves NATO members' capability to meet
current and future ground threats with precision," the agency
said.
Boeing Co and Raytheon Co will be the
principal contractors for the sale, the agency said in a notice
to lawmakers posted on its website.
