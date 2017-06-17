UPDATE 11-Seven sailors missing after US Navy destroyer collides with container ship off Japan

* Intense search under way for missing sailors
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's
commander
* Accident occurred in busy waterway south of Tokyo bay
* Cause has yet to be determined
(Adds details, including search continuing after dark)
By Toru Hanai and Megumi Lim
TOKYO, June 17 Search and rescue efforts went on
after dark for seven U.S. sailors missing after the U.S. Navy
destroyer USS Fitzgerald collided with a Philippine-flagged
container ship more than three times its size off eastern Japan
early on Saturday.
The Fitzgerald, an Aegis guided missile destroyer, collided
with the merchant vessel some 56 nautical miles southwest of
Yokosuka, the Navy said.
Three aboard the destroyer had been medically evacuated to
the U.S. Naval Hospital in Yokosuka, including the ship's
commanding officer, Cmdr. Bryce Benson, who was reported to be
in stable condition, the Navy said. The other two were being
treated for lacerations and bruises, while other injured were
being assessed aboard the ship, it said.
The USS Fitzgerald sailed into port on Saturday evening but
search and rescue efforts by U.S. and Japanese aircraft and
surface vessels were continuing for the seven missing sailors,
the Navy said. Their names are being withheld until the families
have been notified, it added.
Benson took command of the Fitzgerald on May 13. He had
previously commanded a minesweeper based in Sasebo in western
Japan.
UNCLEAR WHAT HAPPENED
It was unclear how the collision happened. "Once an
investigation is complete then any legal issues can be
addressed," a spokesman for the U.S. 7th Fleet said.
The U.S. Navy said the collision happened at about 2:30 a.m.
local time (1730 GMT), while the Japanese Coast Guard said it
took place at 1:30 a.m. local time.
The Fitzgerald suffered damage on her starboard side above
and below the waterline, causing "significant damage" and
flooding to two berthing spaces and other areas of the ship, the
Navy said.
The flooding was later stabilised, but it was uncertain how
long it would take to gain access to those spaces once the ship
docked, to continue the search for the missing, it said.
Back in Yokosuka, divers will inspect the damage and develop
a plan for repairs, the Navy said.
The ship was able to operate under its own power with
limited propulsion, the Navy said. The Japanese Coast Guard said
separately the Fitzgerald was towed back to Yokosuka by a
tugboat at about 3 knots.
Part of an eight-ship squadron based in Yokosuka, the
Fitzgerald had in February completed $21 million worth of
upgrades and repairs.
Japan's Nippon Yusen KK, which charters the
container ship, ASX Crystal, said in a statement it would
"cooperate fully" with the Coast Guard's investigation of the
incident. At around 29,000 tons displacement, the ship dwarfs
the 8,315-ton U.S. warship, and was carrying 1,080 containers
from the port of Nagoya to Tokyo.
None of the 20 crew members aboard the container ship, all
Filipino, were injured, and the ship was not leaking oil, Nippon
Yusen said. The ship arrived at Tokyo Bay around 5:00 p.m. (0800
GMT), sailing under its own power, the Coast Guard said.
BUSY WATERWAYS
The waterways approaching Tokyo Bay are busy with commercial
vessels sailing to and from Japan’s two biggest container ports
in Tokyo and Yokohama.
International maritime rules for collision avoidance do not
define right of way for any one vessel, but provide common
standards for signaling between ships, as well as regulations on
posting lookouts.
Japan's public broadcaster NHK showed aerial footage of the
Fitzgerald, which had a large dent on its right, or starboard,
side. Images broadcast by NHK showed it had been struck next to
its Aegis radar arrays behind the vertical launch tubes.
Such incidents are rare.
In May, the U.S. Navy's USS Lake Champlain collided with a
South Korean fishing vessel but both ships were able to operate
under their own power.
The 7th Fleet commander, Vice Admiral Joseph Aucoin, thanked
the Japanese Coast guard in a post on the fleet's Facebook page,
adding: "We are committed to ensuring the safe return of the
ship to port in Yokosuka."
(Additional reporting by Idrees Ali, Phil Stewart in
Washington; Tim Kelly, Linda Sieg, Kiyoshi Takenaka, Chang-Ran
Kim and Elaine Lies in Tokyo, Raju Gopalakrishnan in Manila,
Chizu Nomiyama in New York; Writing by Yara Bayoumy and
Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Bill Tarrant and Adrian Croft)