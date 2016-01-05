U.S. naval chief eyes new approaches for quickly changing threats

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 5 The U.S. Navy needs to
strengthen its naval power, learn faster, and expand
partnerships with industry, allies and other government agencies
to stay ahead of potential rivals such as China and Russia, its
top admiral said Tuesday.
U.S. Chief of Naval Operations John Richardson said the
scope, complexity and fundamental uncertainty of the current
security environment demanded a different, more agile approach,
but also offered strategic opportunities.
Richardson released a new strategic document entitled "A
Design for Maintaining Maritime Superiority" aimed at keeping
ahead of rapidly changing threats from China, Russia, North
Korea, Iran and global extremist groups.
"We must do everything we can to seize the potential
afforded by this environment," he wrote. "Our competitors are
moving quickly, and our adversaries are bent on leaving us
swirling in their wake." He said the fiscal 2017 budget plan, to
be released in February, would include more details about the
new approach.
Richardson cited increases in maritime traffic, the rise of
the global information system, and the "astonishing" rate of
technological development as key factors changing the security
environment.
Russia and China had a growing arsenal of high-end weapons,
many of which were focused on U.S. vulnerabilities, he said.
But both countries were also engaging in "coercion and
competition below the traditional thresholds of high-end
conflict," while exploiting "the weakness of accepted norms in
space, cyber and the electromagnetic spectrum," he said.
Budget constraints meant the Navy would "not be able to
'buy' our way out of the challenges we face."
Richardson underscored the importance of replacing the
Navy's aging nuclear-armed Ohio-class submarines, the undersea
leg of the so-called strategic deterrent triad that includes
intercontinental ballistic missiles and long-range bombers.
General Dynamics Corp is developing a replacement
for the submarines together with Huntington Ingalls Industries
Inc, a project that may cost nearly $100 billion.
Richardson's plan calls for the Navy to work with the Marine
Corps to develop more options to address the threat of
long-range precision missiles, advance the use of information
warfare, and explore new types of weapons.
Richardson said the Navy would expand the use of simulators,
online gaming and other tools to achieve what he called
"high-velocity" learning for individuals, teams and
organizations to make the service more efficient.
The Navy would also work to streamline its headquarters,
improve its personnel system and strengthen leadership training,
while increasing information sharing with key allies, adding
more combined military operations, and expanding work with
commercial industry and other non-traditional partners.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Andrea Ricci)