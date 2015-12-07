U.S. Navy chief sees need to move forward quickly on carrier drone

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 7 The U.S. Navy needs to "get
going" on a new, unmanned armed aircraft that can operate from
the deck of an aircraft carrier, U.S. Chief of Naval of
Operations Admiral John Richardson said on Monday.
He said the Navy's long-delayed Unmanned Carrier-Launched
Airborne Surveillance and Strike (UCLASS) effort was a "prime
candidate" for a new approach aimed at speeding up acquisition
programs and benefiting from field experience.
"That's a prime candidate for trying to get something out
there ... so that we can learn how to operate an unmanned aerial
vehicle from a carrier," Richardson said after an event hosted
by the U.S. Naval Institute. He added that the new aircraft
would also "serve a real purpose ... beyond experimentation."
A U.S. Navy official last month told Reuters the Navy would
map out the future of the new carrier-based drone as part of its
fiscal 2017 budget proposal, with an initial focus on
surveillance, the approach long favored by the Navy.
Northrop Grumman Corp, which makes the X-47B
unmanned, unarmed plane that has been tested on U.S. carriers,
Boeing Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp and privately
held General Atomics have spent tens of millions of dollars to
prepare for the competition, only to see it delayed repeatedly.
Richardson said unmanned vehicles - for the air, the surface
and underwater - are a key priority for the U.S. Navy and Navy
Secretary Ray Mabus, who he said was "adamant about getting this
moving."
The UCLASS program, one of few new U.S. aircraft programs,
has been on hold pending a Pentagon-wide review of intelligence
and surveillance programs that has taken much longer than
expected.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Dan Grebler)