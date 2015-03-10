US Navy chief aims to finish list of 'unfunded priorities' soon

WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Chief of Naval
Operations Admiral Jonathan Greenert said he expects to complete
work this week on a list of "unfunded priorities" for Congress
that may include some Boeing Co F/A-18E/F Super Hornet
fighter jets.
Greenert told Reuters after a Senate hearing that he
expected to finalize the annual wish list for U.S. lawmakers
this week, so it can be reviewed by Navy Secretary Ray Mabus,
the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Defense Secretary
Ashton Carter.
Greenert has said the Navy faces a possible shortfall of two
to three squadrons of strike fighters, or up to 36 airplanes, on
aircraft carriers in the 2020s, given how long it is taking to
service older F/A-18 aircraft, also called legacy Hornets.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese)