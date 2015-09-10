U.S. Navy lifts contracting suspension of 2 ex-Finmeccanica execs

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 The U.S. Navy has removed contracting suspensions imposed on two former senior executives with Italy's Finmeccanica SpA in February 2014, after they were cleared of bribery charges by an Italian court, according to an attorney representing the two men.

Former Finmeccanica Chief Executive Giuseppe Orsi and Bruno Spagnolini, who headed the company's AgustaWestland helicopter division, were removed from suspension in August, Craig King, an attorney with Arent Fox, wrote in a letter about the issue.

A copy of the letter was obtained by Reuters.

The Navy's decision means that both men are now eligible to bid for contracts with the U.S. Navy. Orsi and Spagnolini were keen to see their names cleared after the Italian investigation that began in February 2013, a former Finmeccanica employee said.

AgustaWestland has no current contracts with the U.S. Navy, but hopes to bid in future competitions.

Orsi and Spagnolini were acquitted of corruption by an Italian court last year in a case centered on a 560 million euro ($628.26 million) contract awarded to AgustaWestland to supply 12 helicopters to the Italian government. Both men were sentenced to two years in prison for falsifying invoices, although the sentence was suspended and they are not expected to serve any jail time until the appeals process is complete.

The Navy official in charge of suspensions lifted the suspensions, effective Aug. 3, after a July 2 meeting with the two men, King said in the letter.

In her ruling, the Navy official said she lifted the suspensions because the Italian court found no evidence of bribery, and the two men were not barred from contracting with the Italian government. She also noted that both men had helped implement ethics training at AgustaWestland in the past, and had received additional ethics training since the incident.

Italian prosecutor Eugenio Fusco had accused Orsi and Spagnolini of paying tens of millions of euros to Indian officials through intermediaries and falsifying invoices to win the high-profile contract.

Navy officials had no immediate comment. ($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Dan Grebler)