版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 04:08 BJT

U.S. Navy to delay contract for planned frigate

WASHINGTON May 3 The U.S. Navy has decided to delay by a year until fiscal year 2020 the awarding of a design and construction contract for a planned frigate, according to congressional testimony on Wednesday by two Navy rear admirals. (Reporting by Eric Beech)
