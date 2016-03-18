U.S. Navy missile program uses first 3D printed component

BRIEF-Twitter's Fabric acquired by Google- blog
* Fabric says signed agreement to be acquired by Google and team to join Google's developer products group- blog Source http://bit.ly/2k4L5Hm
WASHINGTON, March 18 A U.S Navy ballistic missile program used its first component made from 3D printing, a process that sharply reduces the manufacturing time, according to the weapons' producer, Lockheed Martin Corp.
In a statement on Friday, Lockheed said the missiles were part of successful test flights earlier this week.
The printing process allowed the company to design and fabricate the component in half the time it would have taken otherwise, it said.
The sixth-generation Trident II D5 Fleet Ballistic Missile used a 3D-printed connector backshell, which protects the cable connectors in the missile, Lockheed said.
U.S. Navy spokesman John Daniels said the new component "meets or exceeds the standards for fit, form and function." (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Fabric says signed agreement to be acquired by Google and team to join Google's developer products group- blog Source http://bit.ly/2k4L5Hm
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Colombia, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB, has amassed a US$9bn order book on a two-part bond US dollar bond ahead of pricing later on Wednesday, according to a lead on the deal.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. Labor Department has sued Oracle America Inc, alleging that the technology company systematically paid its white, male employees more than other workers and discriminated against non-Asian applicants in its recruiting and hiring efforts.