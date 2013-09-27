Watchdog faults U.S. Navy approach to building unmanned carrier planes

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 The Government
Accountability Office on Thursday faulted the U.S. Navy's plan
to spend $3.7 billion to develop, build and field a new unmanned
carrier-based warplane without subjecting the program to a
rigorous review until 2020.
In a report for lawmakers, the congressional research agency
criticized the Navy's plan to skip a "Milestone B" review until
after initial deployment of the plane in 2020, arguing that this
strategy would limit Congress' ability to oversee the program
and hold it accountable for schedule, cost and performance.
Major acquisition programs are required by the Pentagon to
undergo a comprehensive review after its preliminary design has
been approved. At that "Milestone B" review, senior defense
officials look at the military requirements and independent cost
estimates for the program, and certify that it has reasonable
cost and schedule estimates.
In this case, the Navy has argued that it can put off the
Milestone B review until after 2020 because the Unmanned
Carrier-Launched Airborne Surveillance and Strike (UCLASS) plane
is a technology-development project.
Lockheed Martin Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp,
Boeing Co and privately-held General Atomics have all
expressed interest in bidding for the UCLASS program. The Navy
has awarded the four companies preliminary contracts for early
designs and plans to issue a formal request for proposals in
2014.
The Navy plans to deploy from 6 to 24 unmanned planes for
use on up to four aircraft carriers during the initial phase of
the UCLASS program. It would use the planes mainly for
surveillance and reconnaissance missions, especially at night,
complementing the manned fighters on board the carriers.
The GAO report said the Navy's approach would exempt the
program from cost-growth thresholds and periodic reports on its
cost, schedule and performance, giving lawmakers less oversight.
The report recommended requiring the Navy to hold a
Milestone B review, and suggested lawmakers should limit funding
for the program if the Navy refuses to comply.
It said it had suggested the Milestone B review in a draft
report sent to the Navy, but Navy leaders rejected that
recommendation.
"The system development and early production activities
included in the Navy's UCLASS acquisition strategy go well
beyond technology development and requirements refinement, and
thus warrant oversight commensurate with a major weapon system
development program," the report said.
The GAO report said the program also faced possible cost
increases and schedule delays because the Navy was not budgeting
the full amount needed for the system through 2020. The agency
also noted the Navy planned to award a contract in eight months,
when such contract awards normally took 12 months.
It said the program was also highly dependent on other
weapons systems and software being developed for other programs,
which heightened the risk of delays.