U.S. Navy strategy for long warship deployment starts in Asia

| SAN DIEGO, Calif.
SAN DIEGO, Calif. Nov 12 An upcoming 16-month
deployment of the USS Fort Worth, a new coastal warship built by
Lockheed Martin Corp, kicks off a new strategy by the
U.S. Navy that it says will save money and help maintain a
presence overseas despite tighter budgets.
Captain Randy Garner, Commodore of Littoral Combat Ship
(LCS) Squadron One, said the Navy planned to have three crews
for every two Littoral Combat Ships (LCS), rotating them onto
the ships every four months, a big reduction from current
staffing levels that allow crews to remain with their ships.
"It's all about giving flexibility to the forward commander,
based on how much money we have," Garner told Reuters at his
office after a tour of the ship, which is due to leave on Monday
for Singapore and the Pacific region.
"It's an amazing return on the shipbuilding dollar for us,
versus what we've done in the past," he said. The Navy plans to
have four LCS ships operating out of Singapore by around 2018.
Garner already oversees four LCS ships in San Diego, with
four more due to arrive over the next year or so. He said the
new ships were meeting key milestones despite concerns raised by
technical challenges that arose during last year's deployment
of the first LCS ship, USS Freedom, to Asia.
Senator John McCain, the Arizona Republican who stands poised
to head the Senate Armed Services Committee, and others seized
on an April report in which the Government Accountability Office
questioned the ships' ability to survive attacks at sea.
The Pentagon is reviewing Navy recommendations on whether to
upgrade the ships, modify them or switch to a different design.
The decisions will be part of the fiscal 2016 budget request.
Garner said the Navy learned important lessons from
Freedom's deployment but said every other new ship program had
similar experiences.
He said the program successfully completed testing of the
surface warfare equipment this summer, and Fort Worth and its
core crew aced a survivability test last month in which they
fought five simultaneous fires for over 90 minutes.
In September, all four LCS ships went to sea at the same
time, with three carrying different mission packages and a
fourth testing a new long-range missile developed by Norway's
Kongsberg Gruppen, he said.