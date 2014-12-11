版本:
U.S. Navy says LCS upgrades would add less than 20 pct to cost

WASHINGTON Dec 11 U.S. Navy acquisition chief Sean Stackley said planned upgrades to the existing Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) would add up to $75 million, or less than 20 percent, to the cost of the current ships, which were priced around $360 million in fiscal 2014.

Stackley told reporters that the Navy would work through details of the upgrades in coming months, and would prepare an acquisition strategy for the new ships in time to inform the fiscal 2017 budget proposal. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal)
