US Navy sees year delay in delivery of General Dynamics warships

WASHINGTON, March 9 General Dynamics Corp
will deliver two Zumwalt-class destroyers a year later than
planned, U.S. Navy officials said, blaming complications related
to new technology.
The Navy is adjusting its official baseline for the $22
billion DDG 1000 ship program to reflect the new delivery dates
but the change will not trigger a mandatory review since the
resulting cost increase will be under 15 percent, a defense
official told Reuters, requesting anonymity because he was not
authorized to speak to the press.
Navy spokeswoman Commander Thurraya Kent said the delays
were mainly due to challenges with the integration, installation
and testing of unique technology on the new class of warships.
She said the Navy was working closely with General Dynamics
to control cost increases and evaluate the impact on the
schedule for other ships under construction at the company's
shipyard in Bath, Maine, including DDG 51 Aegis destroyers.
Kent said the USS Zumwalt, or DDG 1000, was about 94 percent
complete and should be delivered in November 2015 rather than
September 2014 as originally planned. She said the company
expected to deliver the second ship, DDG 1001, in November 2016,
nearly a year after its original due date this December.
There was no change in the scheduled delivery of the third
and final ship in the class, DDG 1002, which remains December
2018.
A second Navy official said the Navy now expected to declare
the first DDG 1000 ship ready for combat use in September 2018,
about two years later than expected.
The delays were first reported by Bloomberg on Monday.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Alan Raybould)