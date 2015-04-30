U.S. Navy warns Congress that piecemeal cruiser upgrades costly

| WASHINGTON, April 30
WASHINGTON, April 30 U.S. Navy Secretary Ray
Mabus on Thursday warned that congressional plans for a
piecemeal modernization of 11 cruisers would cost billions of
dollars more than the Navy's original plan and meant the
warships would have to be retired earlier.
Mabus acknowledged concerns voiced by some lawmakers that
the Navy secretly planned to decommission 11 cruisers instead of
modernizing them, but said "not one of those things is correct."
"They will still be under the command of the CNO (Chief of
Naval Operations). They will never go out of commission," he
told reporters after a speech at the National Press Club.
Mabus said the Navy remained in dialogue with Congress about
the issue, and would gladly accept congressional language aimed
at ensuring modernization was actually completed.
For instance, he said Congress could impose financial
penalties if the Navy reneged on the plan, or require it to sign
contracts with U.S. shipyards for upgrade work.
The alternative, included in the House Armed Services
Committee's proposed 2016 defense authorization bill, would cost
more, he said, and would also reduce the Navy's flexibility, and
meant some ships would ultimately be retired earlier.
"If we do it piecemeal, we're not going to have enough money
to do all the modernization," Mabus said.
Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Jonathan Greenert told the
chairman of the House committee in a letter this week that the
plan included in the markup would eliminate $4.5 billion in
savings projected from fiscal 2015 to 2026, and would lead to
retirement of the Ticonderoga class of cruisers by 2035, instead
of allowing their continued use into the 2040s.
Congress rejected the Navy's broader plan in adopting the
fiscal 2015 budget, opting for the so-called 2-4-6 plan, which
would put two cruisers a year into shipyards for modernization,
with work to last no longer than four years and no more than six
ships to be in work at any time.
In his letter, Greenert said that plan would cut the
expected savings to $300 million to $400 million, but the new
House language, which cuts modernization time for each ship to
two years, would eliminate all savings since it would not allow
the Navy to reduce crews on the ships.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, General Dynamics
Corp and other companies are watching the debate between
Congress and the Navy given their interest in bidding for the
modernization work.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by David Gregorio)