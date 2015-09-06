Lean manufacturing transforms Wisconsin maker of U.S. Navy warships

* Italy's Fincantieri invested $100 mln to expand shipyard
By Andrea Shalal
MARINETTE, Wis., Sept 6 Big investments, lean
manufacturing techniques borrowed from the automotive industry,
and a more engaged workforce have revamped the Wisconsin
shipyard where Italy's Fincantieri SpA builds the
Freedom variant of the U.S. Navy's coastal warships for prime
contractor Lockheed Martin Corp.
Fincantieri invested $100 million in recent years to
transform the 1940s era shipyard into a state-of-the-art
facility, where seven LCS ships are now under construction,
including three that have already been launched into the river.
Fincantieri and Lockheed hope to leverage the resulting
savings in a multibillion-dollar U.S. Navy competition expected
to kick off in late fiscal 2017 for 20 frigates, or upgraded
versions of the current Littoral Combat Ships (LCS).
The Navy plans to buy 32 of the current LCS models built by
Lockheed and Australia's Austal Ltd. It is expected to
decide in 2017 whether to keep ordering both models, or neck
down to one provider.
Jan Allman, who took over as president of Marinette Marine
last year after nearly three decades in the automotive and truck
business, walks the 550,000-square-foot
(51,097-square-meter)shipyard every day, gathering tips from
workers about how to improve production.
Last month, Allman told Reuters, one worker told her she had
saved hundreds of dollars a month by handing out only a small
amount of titanium grease for workers' daily use, instead of a
full $20 can that would be thrown away at the end of the day.
"Every penny adds up," said Allman, who drew on her
automotive industry experience to help draft new written guiding
principles for the shipyard that emphasize continuous
improvement, and urge workers to spend money as if it were their
own.
Lawmakers and watchdog groups have criticized early cost
growth and technical challenges on the LCS ships, but Navy
officials say costs have come down sharply, and the ships are
performing well in early deployments in Asia and elsewhere.
For instance, the Navy's last contract with Lockheed, for
LCS 21, was priced at $362 million when it was awarded in April,
compared with $537 million for the first of the steel monohull
ships Lockheed built for the Navy.
Lockheed is also eyeing foreign sales in coming years.
Sources familiar with the talks told Reuters this week that the
U.S. government was in advanced talks with the Saudi government
about the sale of two Lockheed frigates in a deal worth well
over $1 billion.
Allman, who is pressing to meet aggressive internal cost
targets, said she receives about 200 suggestions during small,
quarterly meetings with nearly all 1,500 full-time employees at
the yard, located about 55 miles (89 km) north of Green Bay.
"She's down there with her steel-toed boots and hard hat,"
Rear Admiral Brian Antonio, the Navy's program executive officer
for Littoral Combat Ships, told Reuters in a recent interview.
"We like what we see, from the way she's energizing her
workforce. It makes a big difference in quality and the amount
of rework because people are taking more pride in their job."
For instance, he said, the level of rework - components that
must be redone due to quality problems - was halved from
single-digit percentage levels on LCS 5 to LCS 9, the future USS
Little Rock, which was launched into the Menominee River in
July.
He said the ship was also 80 percent complete when it
launched, the highest level of completion seen on any LCS hull.
Antonio said the Navy welcomed the improvements. "The
changes they've made to the shipyard ... will allow them to be
more competitive as we move forward into the frigate."
Fincantieri's changes included paving the entire facility
and doubling the indoor production space, including construction
of a huge building where two of the 118-foot (36-meter) warships
are now being assembled at once. It also streamlined the flow of
raw materials and assembly functions to remove a full 8 miles
from the production process of each ship.
Other changes include higher rates of recycling, greater use
of fixed assembly platforms, earlier installation of shipboard
lighting rather than clamp-on lights, and more work assembling
large modules on the ground, rather than on board the ships.
Joe North, Lockheed's vice president of Littoral Ships and
Systems, said the transformation reminds him of the scene in the
movie "The Wizard of Oz," when Dorothy's entire house lands
squarely on the wicked witch.
"If you look at the pictures, a new shipyard came down on
top of the old one and brought with it a state-of-the-art
capability," he said.
