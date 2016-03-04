Pentagon chief says 40 LCS ships 'enough' for U.S. Navy

SEATTLE, March 3 U.S. Defense Secretary Ash
Carter on Thursday defended the Pentagon's decision to buy just
40 Littoral Combat Ships instead of the 52 originally planned,
saying the money saved would allow the Navy to buy more missiles
and undersea technology.
Carter told reporters during a visit to Seattle that the
U.S. military was making a deliberate choice to skip buying the
additional dozen LCS ships and focus more on improving the
Navy's "lethality and capability."
Navy Secretary Ray Mabus and other backers of the program
have said the Navy's requirement for the smaller, fast coastal
LCS warships remains unchanged at 52, despite Carter's decision
to truncate the program. Mabus told lawmakers on Wednesday that
the final decision about how many small surface warships to buy
would ultimately be made by the next administration.
Carter was emphatic when asked about those comments on
Thursday, saying the department has set a clear priority to buy
other more powerful warships and beef up the firepower of its
existing ships.
"Forty is enough. The Navy's own war-fighting analysis
indicates that, but it is also our priority," Carter said.
"That's the right decision to make because it allows us to have
the right kind of ships, lethality, and to make investments in
... undersea technology, in missiles."
Lockheed Martin Corp and Australia's Austal
are building two separate models of the LCS ships. Carter has
said he wants the Navy to have a competition and pick just one
supplier for future ships, although the timing of that remains
unclear.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler)