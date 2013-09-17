UPDATE 3-Rhode Island police warned Navy about Alexis "hearing voices"

By Phil Stewart and Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON, Sept 17 Rhode Island police warned
the Navy last month that suspected Washington gunman Aaron
Alexis had reported "hearing voices" while on Tuesday the U.S.
government said it will review security worldwide at military
bases.
More details emerged about the history of misconduct and
mental illness of the 34-year-old government contractor with a
security clearance who shot dead 12 people at the U.S. Navy Yard
on Monday before police killed him in a gun battle.
A Newport, Rhode Island police report said Alexis complained
on Aug. 7 about "hearing voices" and of people sending
"vibrations to his body" to prevent him from sleeping.
The Newport police report said it warned Navy police after
the incident, adding that Naval police said they would "follow
up on this subject and determine if he is in fact a naval base
contractor."
CNN reported that Alexis had contacted two Veterans
Administration hospitals recently and was believed to be seeking
psychological help.
In the wake of the latest mass shooting in the United States
and questions about security at guarded buildings, U.S. Defense
Secretary Chuck Hagel planned to order a review of physical
security and access at all Defense Department installations
worldwide, a senior Pentagon official said.
The White House also said it will review standards for
federal government contractors a day after Alexis opened fire on
employees at the base a mile and a half (2.5 km) from the U.S.
Capitol and three miles (5 km) from the White House. The
discharged serviceman gained access to work at the Navy Yard as
an information technology contractor with a private company.
The top-level revisions were prompted by questions over how
Alexis was able to receive a "secret"-level clearance despite
three run-ins with the law and a record of misconduct in the
Navy when he was a reservist.
At the same time, a report from the Pentagon's Office of the
Inspector General released a year-long audit of Navy security
systems that found 52 convicted felons had received routine,
unauthorized access to Navy facilities.
In demanding the report's release, Congressman Michael
Turner, a Republican from Ohio, had questioned whether budget
cuts made the base more vulnerable.
Using a valid pass on Monday, Alexis entered the Naval Sea
Systems Command headquarters with a shotgun - legally purchased
in Virginia - and gained access to a handgun after he started
firing, Valerie Parlave, the FBI's assistant director in charge
in Washington told reporters.
SHOTS FIRED INTO CAFETERIA
Alexis started picking off victims in a cafeteria from a
fourth-floor atrium, witnesses said, killing victims aged
between 46 and 73. Eight more were hurt, three with gunshot
wounds, before Alexis was killed in a gun battle with police.
Parlave said Alexis acted alone and said he did not have an
AR-15 semi-automatic rifle as previously cited by another
federal law enforcement official, who had requested anonymity.
Alexis' employer said it had enlisted a service to make two
background checks on him over the past year, finding only a
traffic violation while twice confirming his "secret"-level
security clearance with the U.S. Defense Department.
"The latest background check and security clearance
confirmation were in late June of 2013 and revealed no issues
other than one minor traffic violation," The Experts, an
information technology company, said in a statement.
A U.S. defense official said a check on Pentagon records
showed Alexis has had "secret"-level security clearance since
2008, when he passed his background check. The background check
was initiated in 2007. That would have been before one of his
gun-related arrests and a citation for disorderly conduct.
Alexis was arrested on Sept. 4, 2010, in Fort Worth, Texas,
on a misdemeanor charge of discharging a firearm, but
prosecutors dropped the case.
He was also arrested in Seattle in 2004 for shooting out a
construction worker's car tires in an anger-fueled "blackout"
triggered by perceived "disrespect," police said. In 2008, he
was cited for disorderly conduct in Dekalb County, Georgia, when
he was kicked out of a club for damaging furnishings and
cursing.
People who knew Alexis said they were shocked by the
shooting, describing him as a lover of Thai culture who
worshipped at a Buddhist temple in Texas, although one
acquaintance told reporters he had an unnatural affection for
violent video games.
The base was closed to all but essential personnel on
Tuesday. Military police were stationed at the four entrances,
checking the identifications of the employees who were being
allowed back in. Other personnel milled around outside, hoping
to retrieve cars that remained locked inside the gates.
"I've never ever felt unsafe at this place," said David
Berlin, a civilian who works at the Navy Yard as an assistant
program manager building weapons systems. "If someone wants to
skirt the rules, they can do that, but you trust your
colleagues."