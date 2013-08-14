Four U.S. companies get funds for more work on unmanned plane

WASHINGTON Aug 14 Four U.S. weapons makers each
received $15 million in funding on Wednesday for continued work
on a new unmanned combat plane for use on U.S. Navy aircraft
carriers, the Pentagon announced.
Lockheed Martin Corp, Boeing Co, Northrop
Grumman Corp and privately-held General Atomics each
received a contract valued at $15 million to fund a preliminary
review assessment of their designs for a new type of drone to be
used for surveillance and possible strikes.
The Navy is in the early stages of developing a new Unmanned
Carrier Launched Airborne Surveillance and Strike (UCLASS)
aircraft that will be used to augment manned fighter aircraft on
U.S. carriers.
Work on the four new contracts runs through June 2014.
Northrop designed and built two unmanned bat-wing jets
called the X-47B for the Navy as part of an earlier and separate
competition. One of the jets took off from and landed on an
aircraft carrier off the Virginia coast earlier this summer.
Navy officials carefully went through the requirements for
the follow-on UCLASS program earlier this year to ensure that
the program would be affordable, officials told an industry
conference earlier this week.
They said they expected the new unmanned drones to augment
manned fighter jets on aircraft carriers, carrying out
surveillance at night and other missions to complement the work
done by manned aircraft.
But they said overall funding for unmanned programs was down
sharply from peaks reached in 2011, and mandatory Pentagon
budget cuts would continue to pose a challenge to unmanned
programs for some time.