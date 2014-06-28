Trial ends, judge to rule on lawsuit against NCAA over athlete pay

| Oakland, Calif., June 27
Oakland, Calif., June 27 A U.S. judge on Friday
examined potential remedies to resolve the case between athletes
and the National Collegiate Athletic Association that seeks to
reshape traditional notions of amateur sports in the United
States.
In a closely watched trial that ended on Friday after
unfolding in an Oakland, California, courthouse over the past
three weeks, U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken weighed a few
possible outcomes, such as the NCAA keeping a deferred trust
fund and paying athletes upon graduating or upon establishing
eligibility to take money before graduation.
"Should we have a cap, like a salary cap (for players), or a
luxury tax?" Wilken asked lawyers representing both parties.
Before closing arguments began Friday afternoon, she told
the court that her "devil's advocate positions" and questions
would not be indicative of what she decides in her final ruling.
The athletes' lawsuit, filed in 2009, takes on the highly
lucrative business of college athletics, where universities reap
billions of dollars from men's football and basketball, but
players are not allowed to profit. The NCAA argues that it
promotes amateur athleticism and that the revenue from big money
sports supports a wide range of college athletics and benefits
for players.
Moreover, the NCAA maintains that paying players will make
college sports less competitive because teams that pay more will
attract the best talent.
More than 20 current and former athletes allege that the
NCAA violated federal antitrust law by refusing to allow
athletes to commercialize their own names, images and
likenesses.
Student-athletes are increasingly trying to claim more of
those revenues and demanding to be treated more like employees.
In April, football players at Northwestern University became the
first U.S. student athletes to vote on whether to unionize.
On Friday, lawyers for the athletes filed a detailed
proposal on relief they were seeking in court. Wilken asked both
parties to offer opinions about some possible scenarios, if she
were to grant an injunction sought by the athletes.
The athletes also had originally sued videogame maker EA,
which settled out of court. The athletes are seeking a court
order to force the NCAA to change its business model, not
monetary damages.
Wilken could issue a ruling at any time.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is In Re NCAA Student-Athlete Name & Likeness
Licensing Litigation, 09-1967.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Ken Wills)