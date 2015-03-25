U.S. approves $1 bln Boeing CH-47 Chinook sale to Netherlands

WASHINGTON, March 25 The U.S. State Department has approved the sale of 17 Boeing Co CH-47F Chinook cargo helicopters to the Netherlands, a deal that would be worth around $1.05 billion, the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency said this week.

The agency, which executes foreign arms sales, notified U.S. lawmakers about the possible sale on March 19. Lawmakers have 15 days to block the sale although such action is rare.

DSCA said the new helicopters would eventually replacing existing CH-47 helicopters operated by the Netherlands.

It said the proposed sale would improve the Netherlands' ability to carry out a variety of missions, including troop movements, medical evacuations, search and rescue and disaster relief. The new helicopters would also help the country strengthen its homeland defense, deter regional threats, and support to coalition operations, it said.

Boeing had no immediate comment on the possible sale. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)