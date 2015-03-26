U.S. FCC votes to drop Neustar contract for Telcordia

WASHINGTON, March 26 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted unanimously on Thursday to drop Neustar Inc in favor of Ericsson subsidiary Telcordia Technologies as a contractor that helps telephone carriers route calls and text messages.

The exclusive government contract, which expires on June 30, accounts for about half of Neustar's revenues. The vote follows a recommendation from the agency's staff and advisers to begin contract negotiations with Telcordia.

FCC commissioners cited the savings expected to result from the change. The contractor will manage the local number portability registry, which allows consumers and businesses to keep their telephone numbers when switching among providers. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Emily Stephenson)