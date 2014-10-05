UPDATE 3-Ebola ruled out for ill passenger escorted off plane in Newark

(Adds CDC ruling out Ebola)
By Victoria Cavaliere
Oct 4 U.S. disease-control agents in biohazard
suits removed a sick passenger and his daughter from a United
Airlines jet that landed on Saturday in Newark, New
Jersey, but federal health officials later said they had ruled
out Ebola as a concern.
The passenger, who was vomiting during the flight from
Belgium to Newark Liberty International Airport, was escorted
off the plane by officials from the Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention and taken to University Hospital in Newark,
accompanied by his daughter, according to a spokeswoman for the
Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which runs the
airport.
"Full medical evaluation revealed no evidence or concern for
Ebola, and the patient was discharged from the emergency
department feeling well," the Atlanta-based CDC said in a
statement issued hours after the incident.
The CDC director, Dr. Thomas Frieden, said on Saturday his
agency has tracked more than 100 possible Ebola cases that
proved to be false alarms since earlier this week, when a man
who traveled to Dallas from Liberia became the first patient
diagnosed with the deadly virus in the United States.
The plane's 251 other passengers and 14 crew members were
held in temporary quarantine while health officials at the
airport assessed the immediate situation, Erica Dumas, the Port
Authority spokeswoman, said. She added that all were ultimately
cleared and permitted to leave the plane.
The CDC said it provided other passengers with "information
they would have needed to monitor their health, should it have
been determined that the ill passenger's condition was
contagious." The disease-control agency also collected contact
information from the travelers before they left as a precaution.
United Airlines said in a statement that passengers and crew
were held while public health officials interviewed each person
on board.
"Upon arrival at Newark Airport from Brussels, medical
professionals instructed that customers and crew of United
Flight 998 remain on board until they could assist an ill
customer," a statement said.
The sick passenger and his daughter were believed to be from
Liberia, WABC-TV reported. It said they had transferred to the
U.S.-bound flight in Brussels, a major hub for flights from
western and central African countries.
Liberia is the West African country hardest-hit by the Ebola
outbreak that has killed more than 3,400 people since March,
according to the World Health Organization.
(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Steve Gorman and
Tom Brown)