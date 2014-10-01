UPDATE 2-Brookfield wins Revel Casino auction, but loser vows to fight

(Recasts with comments from Brookfield and losing bidder)
By Tom Hals
Oct 1 An affiliate of Brookfield Asset
Management won the auction for Atlantic City,
New Jersey's bankrupt Revel Casino Hotel with a $110 million
bid, but within hours the losing bidder told Reuters he planned
to fight the sale.
Asked if he would challenge the auction result in court,
Florida developer Glenn Straub told Reuters by phone:
"absolutely."
The auction for the shuttered hotel and casino, which cost
$2.4 billion to build, concluded early Wednesday behind closed
doors in the New York law office of White & Case. Straub said he
was in the process of analyzing the Brookfield bid when the
auction was declared over.
"I've never seen bankruptcy bidding ever that was so
one-sided," he told Reuters. "They said they weren't going to
accept any more offers unless you want to do it right now with
no time for anyone to look at anything."
He told Reuters he was prepared to bid up to at least $134
million. He said he would challenge the sale next week in the
U.S. Bankruptcy Court and through appeals courts if necessary.
Brookfield's spokesman and Revel's spokeswoman declined to
comment on Straub's challenge to the auction process.
Revel filed for its second bankruptcy in June, and was put
up for sale as a way to raise money to repay its creditors.
Revel and three other Atlantic City casinos have closed this
year, putting thousands out of work. The Revel was hailed by New
Jersey's leaders in 2012 as a way to reinvigorate the seaside
resort by emphasizing fine dining, stunning design and
entertainment over the traditional bus tours and buffets.
But it never caught on, and Atlantic City's customer base
has dwindled as neighboring states have legalized gambling as a
way to boost government tax revenues.
Brookfield Property Partners, the Brookfield
affiliate that won the auction, suggested it plans to reopen as
a casino. It said in a statement it anticipated "material
synergies" between Revel and two of its other gaming-related
investments, the Atlantis Paradise Island resort in the Bahamas
and the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.
Straub had said he wanted to create a university at the site
to attract the world's brightest minds to tackle social problems
such as hunger. If Brookfield is declared the winner, Straub
will still collect a $3 million breakup fee for acting as the
initial bidder to jumpstart the auction.
He told Reuters on Wednesday the breakup fee was never his
goal. "We were there to buy the facility."
A hearing to approve the sale is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct.
7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Camden, New Jersey, where
Judge Gloria Burns is overseeing the case.
Brookfield Asset Management of Toronto, Canada, manages
Brookfield Property and uses the affiliate, which was spun off
last year, to invest in real estate.
The case is In Re: Revel AC Inc., U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
District of New Jersey, No. 14-22654.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore and Tom Hals in
Delaware; Editing by Kirti Pandey, Meredith Mazzilli and Chris
Reese)