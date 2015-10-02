New Jersey transportation chief to resign

Oct 2 New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on
Friday said his transportation commissioner Jamie Fox would step
down by the end of the month to return to the private sector
after only a year in the position.
Fox was previously a lobbyist with airline company United
Continental Holdings Inc. before Christie tapped him to
be transportation czar in September 2014.
Federal authorities are conducting a criminal probe into the
previous relationship between United, during Fox's tenure there,
and David Samson, former chairman of the Port Authority of New
York and New Jersey.
Federal investigators are probing flights that United added
between Newark, New Jersey, and Columbia, South Carolina, near
Samson's vacation home.
Samson, appointed by Christie, resigned in March 2014 amid
additional probes into business dealings his law firm had with
the Port Authority while he was Chairman.
United's former Chief Executive Jeff Smisek and two other
senior executives stepped down in September amid the probe and
an internal investigation into the so-called "chairman's
flight."
Christie's office said in a statement that Fox will "make
his anticipated transition back to the private sector," with the
current deputy chief Joseph Bertoni to take over as Acting
Commissioner.
Christie, a Republican candidate for the presidential
nomination in 2016, nominated Fox, a long-time Democrat, for the
position in September 2014. The state Senate confirmed him later
that month.
Fox has been in New Jersey politics and transportation for
decades, previously serving as transportation commissioner in
2002 and deputy executive director of the Port Authority.
He was also in top staff positions with two former
Democratic New Jersey Governors, James McGreevey and James
Florio.
Fox did not return a call seeking comment on Friday.
Christie's office did not reply to a request for additional
details.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Additional reporting by Jeffrey
Dastin; Editing by David Gregorio)