American Airlines jet lands safely at JFK after striking geese

BRIEF-United lifts nationwide ground stop after computer system problem - Tweet
* United lifts nationwide ground stop after computer system problem - Tweet Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 17 An American Airlines jetliner with 126 passengers and 7 crew members on board made an emergency landing at a New York airport on Tuesday morning after striking "several geese," transportation officials said.
No one was reported injured on Flight 1320, which returned to John F. Kennedy International Airport about 10 minutes after takeoff, when a pilot radioed the airport about a bird strike, a spokeswoman with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said.
The passengers, bound for St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, will board another flight scheduled to depart at 2 p.m. local time, a spokeswoman with American Airlines said. The Boeing 757 will be inspected for damage. (Reporting by Laila Kearney; editing by Gunna Dickson)
* United lifts nationwide ground stop after computer system problem - Tweet Further company coverage:
* Questerre energy - offering of up to 3 million class "A" common shares at $0.49 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index slipped 0.14 percent to close at 7198.44 points on Friday, posting its biggest weekly loss since before Donald Trump won the U.S presidential election in November, as investors grew cautious before his inauguration. * BOVIS/BERKELEY: Bovis Homes Group Plc investor Schroder Investment Management has written to Berkeley Group Holdi