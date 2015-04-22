版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 23日 星期四 01:55 BJT

SkyWest plane forced to land in Buffalo, N.Y., after door opens

NEW YORK, April 22 A SkyWest Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing on Wednesday in Buffalo, New York, after a door opened in flight and the plane's cabin lost air pressure, NBC News reported.

Several passengers reportedly lost consciousness on the Hartford, Connecticut-bound flight that took off from Chicago, NBC said. (Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst, editing by G Crosse)
