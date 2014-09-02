UPDATE 1-New York's Evans Bank accused of denying loans to African-Americans

(Recasts first paragraph, adds statement from bank's president,
details from lawsuit)
NEW YORK, Sept 2 New York state's attorney
general on Tuesday accused regional bank Evans Bancorp
of illegally discriminating against African-Americans in Buffalo
by denying them mortgages.
According to the lawsuit, Evans Bank deliberately
disqualified African-Americans from its mortgage products
regardless of their creditworthiness, a practice known as
redlining.
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said the bank produced
maps outlining its "Trade Area" that excluded all of the
predominantly African-American neighborhoods on the eastern side
of Buffalo, one of the most racially segregated cities in the
United States.
Of the 1,114 residential mortgage applications received by
the bank from the Buffalo area between 2009 and 2012, only four
were from applicants who described themselves as
African-American, the lawsuit said, a far lower rate than any
other bank with an office in the city.
David Nasca, the bank's president and chief executive,
denied the allegations in a statement distributed by a public
relations firm.
"Despite our best efforts over the last several months to
resolve this matter with the Attorney General, a resolution
unfortunately could not be reached," the statement said. "We
remain confident that our residential lending practices meet all
applicable laws and regulations."
The lawsuit was the first to come out of a broader ongoing
investigation by Schneiderman's office of redlining by New York
banks in the wake of the financial collapse of 2008.
The lawsuit accuses Evans Bank of using redlining practices
in violation of the Fair Housing Act, a federal law, since at
least 2009. It calls for a jury trial, and for the court to
order the bank to change its practices and pay a fine.
The bank was founded in 1920, according to its website, and
has its headquarters in Hamburg, a town outside of Buffalo.
(Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and
Dan Grebler)