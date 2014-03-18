UPDATE 1-Investigators identify gas leak at site of New York blast

By Victoria Cavaliere
NEW YORK, March 18 The federal agency
investigating a natural gas explosion that leveled two New York
City apartment buildings last week, killing eight people, said
on Tuesday it had identified a gas leak next to one of the
buildings.
The National Transportation Safety Board, which investigates
accidents involving pipelines carrying hazardous materials, has
been studying the gas lines to determine what caused the
explosion and the collapse of the two five-story buildings in
Manhattan's East Harlem neighborhood last Wednesday.
The five women and three men killed in the explosion died of
burns, smoke inhalation or blunt-force trauma, a spokeswoman for
the New York City Medical Examiner said Tuesday. The deaths were
ruled accidental, she said.
The buildings came down moments after a resident in the area
called utility Consolidated Edison to complain of the smell of
gas. The force of the explosion was felt up to a mile (1.6 km)
away.
The NTSB, in a statement on Tuesday, also said the
eight-inch (20 cm) cast iron and plastic gas main that served
the buildings had failed a pressure test at the normal operating
pressure.
Pressure testing of the lines serving adjacent buildings
found no significant problems, the NTSB said.
Last week, the agency said that preliminary tests had
indicated a high concentration of gas underground.
Consolidated Edison Inc said two spot checks of the
building's gas equipment in February had shown that all systems
were operating normally.
On Monday, a Harlem resident filed the first lawsuit related
to the blast, charging Con Edison and the owner of one of the
buildings with negligence.
The lawsuit, by Harlem resident Michelle Nelson, contends
that she "was caused to sustain serious injuries and to have
suffered pain, shock, mental anguish." It says the utility and
landlord were "negligent in the ownership, operation,
management, control, maintenance, repair and/or construction of
the aforesaid premises and its natural gas service lines."
A spokesman for Con Edison said on Tuesday the company would
review the complaint "at an appropriate time."
Representatives of the building's owner could not
immediately be reached.
Police identified the final victim on Monday as Mayumi
Nakamura, 34, a Japanese tourist. Nakamura had been staying in
one of the buildings that fell, and it took longer to release
her identity as her family had to travel from Japan to identify
her, authorities said.
About 60 families, or 100 people, were evacuated from the
neighborhood following the collapse of the buildings, and many
have yet to return to their homes as the investigation
continues.