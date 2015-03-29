UPDATE 1-Utility found "hazardous situation" in gas link before New York blast

(Adds details on dangerous gas line connection)
By Barbara Goldberg
NEW YORK, March 28 Utility workers dispatched in
August to one of three buildings destroyed in an explosion and
fire in Manhattan last week found dangerous gas line connections
that created a "hazardous situation," a Con Edison spokesman
said on Saturday.
The crew was sent to the building after a Con Edison worker
reading gas meters smelled gas on Aug. 6 in the basement, said
Con Edison spokesman Allan Drury.
The basement could hold the key to the cause of the
devastation, in which 22 people were injured - four critically -
and two people remained unaccounted for, police said.
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Friday that the blast
was possibly tied to someone "inappropriately" tapping into a
gas line.
The owner of the sushi restaurant where the explosion
occurred told The New York Times that utility workers determined
that gas intended for his restaurant was being siphoned off
illegally for use in newly renovated apartments upstairs.
Drury said that utility workers found multiple leaks on Aug.
6 in hoses that had been connected to the gas line leading to a
restaurant in the building, creating a "hazardous situation." He
noted that Con Edison shut off the building's gas for about 10
days, until it was determined to be safe.
On Saturday, rescue crews with cadaver dogs clawed through
smoldering rubble in the search for two people still unaccounted
for. Authorities said it could take a week of careful digging
through twisted debris, bricks and splintered wood before the
basement is reached.
In all 11 buildings were evacuated, leaving residents of 144
apartments needing places to stay. Con-Ed said they may return
to their homes as soon as Sunday.
Investigators were looking into whether gas and plumbing
work being done privately in one building led to the explosion.
An hour before the blast Con Edison utility
inspectors had been at the scene and determined that
pre-existing work was not satisfactory, but the problems were
not safety related, the mayor said.
The contractor, identified as Dilber Kukic, was one of 50
people arrested in February in a sweep of the city by building
and housing inspectors. He was accused of bribing an undercover
investigator to dismiss violations at two properties, the
Manhattan District Attorney's office said. The hospitalized
Kukic could not be reached for comment.
