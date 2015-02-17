UPDATE 1-Even with shift, NYC St Patrick's Day parade draws gay protests

(Adds details of Boston parade dispute)
By Sebastien Malo
NEW YORK Feb 17 Gay rights activists and
elected officials said on Tuesday they would continue to protest
New York City's main St. Patrick's Day parade even as organizers
prepared to let a gay group carry a banner this year for the
first time in the parade's history.
The problem, they say, is that the group, an organization of
gay NBCUniversal employees, does not represent gay
Irish-American people at an event that marks the most prominent
celebration of Irish heritage in the United States.
"The issue has never been about having a gay group in the
parade," Daniel Dromm, a City Council member, said at a news
conference outside City Hall where he was joined by Irish
Queers, a group that has organized annual protests of the
parade. "It has always been about having an Irish gay group in
the parade. For the parade organizers to try to pull this
trickery by allowing an organization called OUT@NBC to march in
the parade is not a solution."
The main parades in both New York and Boston have faced
years of mounting criticism from activists and corporate
sponsors. Organizers New York's event said in September they
would end their policy of barring gay groups from displaying
identifying banners.
They allowed only the group from NBCUniversal, the Comcast
Corp unit that broadcasts the parade, to join on
March 17, but suggested similar groups may be able to apply for
the 2016 parade.
NBCUniversal said in a statement on Tuesday the group's
presence would be a "first step towards an increasingly
inclusive era" for the parade.
The foundation behind the parade, which did not respond to a
request for comment on Tuesday, had long said participation of
clearly identified gay groups would run against the event's
roots in the Roman Catholic Church, which says gay and lesbian
sex is sinful.
The parade, entering its 253rd year, is the oldest and
largest St. Patrick's Day event in the country, according to
organizers.
A similar fight over the inclusion of gay groups has long
simmered in Boston. In December, a new group of gay and lesbian
U.S. military veterans called OutVets was approved to march in
the Boston parade.
Despite that, another group, Veterans for Peace, last week
sued Boston in federal court, contending that city officials
have long given preference to the Allied War Veterans when
granting parade permits.
Veterans for Peace, who have said they would welcome more
than one gay group if they were in charge, have also applied to
hold a parade along the same route at the same time, the lawsuit
said.
(Additional reporting by Scott Malone in Boston; Editing by
Jonathan Allen and Eric Walsh)