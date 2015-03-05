Papa John's franchise ordered to pay $2 mln to N.Y. pizza deliverers

| NEW YORK, March 5
NEW YORK, March 5 A New York judge ordered a
Papa John's pizza restaurant franchise and its owner to
fork over more than $2 million after short-changing hundreds of
delivery workers and shaving hours from their paychecks,
prosecutors said on Thursday.
The judgment comes amid a national debate over minimum wage
laws that has sparked protests by fast-food employees and
prompted cities across the United States to propose wage
increases for their lowest-paid workers.
"I call on all fast food franchisors, including Papa John's,
to take steps necessary to ensure that their workers - the
backbone of their business - are treated fairly and paid the
wages the law requires," New York Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman said in a statement.
Schneiderman last October sued the Papa John's International
Inc franchisee, New Majority Holdings, LLC, and its
owner, Ronald Johnson, who owns five of the pizza restaurants in
the Harlem section of Manhattan.
In a judgment filed on Tuesday, New York County Supreme
Court Justice Joan Kenney ordered the business to pay employees
a little more than $2.1 million in back wages, unreimbursed
expenses, damages and interest.
Earlier this year, Schneiderman obtained a nearly $800,000
judgment against the operator of another Papa John's franchisee,
Emstar Pizza, Inc.
His office has also reached several out-of-court settlements
with other fast-food franchises, including Domino's Pizza Inc
and McDonald's Corp restaurants, over worker wages and
employment conditions.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Christian Plumb)