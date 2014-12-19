Convicted leader of New Jersey's Conrail Boyz faces new rail theft charges

NEW YORK Dec 19 The man convicted of leading a gang of modern-day train robbers that preyed on New Jersey rail lines for more than 10 years was arrested again this week on charges that mirror those that landed him in prison a decade ago, prosecutors said on Friday.

Edward Mongon, who was sentenced to 13 years for racketeering in 2004 but released on parole in 2008, has been indicted along with nine alleged accomplices on fresh charges of looting freight trains, using the techniques the group known as the Conrail Boyz employed during the 1990's and early 2000's.

Equipped with night-vision goggles and two-way radios, gang members were known to jump aboard slow-moving trains, cutting through locks with bolt cutters and stripping them of valuable merchandise.

Authorities dismantled the ring in 2004, indicting two dozen members, including Mongon, who is now 40.

In the new indictment, prosecutors accuse Mongon and his men of preying on stationary rail cars or moving trains throughout northern New Jersey, stealing high-end clothing, watches, liquor, electronics and other goods. The group would then move the loot to warehouses in Jersey City and North Bergen and sell it on the black market, prosecutors say.

The original gang took its name from Conrail, the company that operated the rail routes. The company is now a subsidiary of CSX Transportation Inc and Norfolk Southern Corp .

A Norfolk Southern spokesman declined to comment, while a call to CSX Transportation was not immediately returned.

The arrests of Mongon and other alleged members of the ring on Thursday were the culmination of a four-month investigation that also involved agents from the Department of Homeland Security, the prosecutor's office said.

Mongon appeared on Thursday in a Jersey City court along with seven others, according to a report in the Jersey Journal.

Mongon, along with John V. Forcum, 37, and Elie Kammo, 30, face charges of leading a cargo theft network, as well as charges of burglary, cargo theft, theft and fencing. (Reporting By Frank McGurty; Editing by Doina Chiacu)