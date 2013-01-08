New Jersey Gov. Christie renews call for federal Sandy relief

Jan 8 New Jersey Governor Chris Christie renewed
his calls to the U.S. Congress on Tuesday to quickly pass the
full $60.4 billion Superstorm Sandy relief package, saying
victims in New Jersey had been short-changed.
During his state of the state remarks, Christie, a possible
Republican presidential contender for 2016, called on lawmakers
from eight states that received federal disaster funds for other
emergencies to act on the legislation for victims of Sandy,
mostly in New Jersey and New York.
Sandy slammed into the New Jersey and New York coasts on
Oct. 29, flooding homes, businesses and public infrastructure
throughout the region.
On Friday, the Congress approved $9.7 billion in initial
relief for victims of Sandy. But House of Representatives
Speaker John Boehner, Christie's fellow Republican, canceled a
vote on the full $60.4 billion aid package passed by the Senate,
which would have followed a grueling fight over legislation to
avoid the "fiscal cliff" of sweeping federal tax hikes and
spending cuts.
Christie said the storm hurt New Jersey's economy just as it
was recovering from the recession, but that the state was
"stronger today than it has been in years."
"We are recovering and growing, not declining and
descending," he said in prepared remarks.
On Monday, Democrats in the state Senate took aim at
Christie, saying that even before Sandy hit, the state's
flagging economy had barely budged during Christie's tenure
despite his promises of a "New Jersey comeback."