Protesters head for Barneys after black shoppers claim discrimination

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 30 Picketers headed for the
Manhattan storefront of Barneys New York Inc on
Wednesday to express outrage over black customers' complaints
that they were stopped by police after making luxury purchases.
Brooklyn pastor Reverend Clinton Miller said he would lead
the late afternoon picket line that comes as the state attorney
general is investigating security practices at Barneys and
fellow retailer Macy's Inc.
Four black shoppers have said they were stopped and detained
in separate incidents at the two stores and later released
without charges.
The two retailers and the New York Police Department traded
blame on Tuesday over the "shop and frisk" incidents, nicknamed
by tabloids after the controversial "stop and frisk" policing
tactic that has been ruled unconstitutional for targeting blacks
and Hispanics.
Barneys and Macy's officials said police had acted on their
own, without input from store staff, in choosing to stop
shoppers who included Rob Brown, a black actor with a role on
the HBO series "Treme."
On Tuesday, New York civil rights leader Al Sharpton met
with Barneys Chief Executive Officer Mark Lee, who said his
employees had no part in two incidents at his stores.
"No one from Barneys brought them to the attention of our
internal security," Lee said, "and no one from Barneys reached
out to external authorities."
Likewise, a Macy's spokeswoman denied that any staff member
had a role in two incidents there.
Brown said he was handcuffed in June after purchasing a
$1,350 gold Movado watch for his mother, the Daily News
reported. In the other incident, Art Palmer, 56, an exercise
trainer, said he was surrounded by police in April after he used
his credit card to buy $320 worth of shirts and ties.
NYPD chief spokesman John McCarthy countered those claims,
saying that in both incidents at Barneys and the case involving
Brown at Macy's, officers were acting on information provided by
store security. The Palmer case is still under investigation,
McCarthy said.
Barneys and the NYPD were named in a lawsuit filed last week
by Trayon Christian, a 19-year-old Queens student. The lawsuit
said police had detained him in April for two hours after he
bought a $349 Ferragamo belt.
New York's Civilian Complaint Review Board is investigating
allegations of improper police stops of Palmer and Brooklyn
nursing school student Kayla Phillips, 21, who said she was
surrounded by four undercover police officers in February after
leaving Barneys with a $2,500 Celine handbag she had bought.