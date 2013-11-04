Boycott threatened after racial profiling claims at Macy's, Barneys

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 4 The Reverend Al Sharpton and
other civil rights leaders in New York on Monday threatened a
holiday season shopping boycott after meeting with Macy's Inc
Chairman Terry Lundgren to discuss accusations of racial
profiling of shoppers.
Sharpton, who held a similar private meeting last week with
the chief executive of upscale retailer Barneys New York Inc
, set Wednesday as the deadline for Macy's to submit
a written plan to prevent the kind of discrimination alleged by
two black shoppers last month. Macy's said it would comply with
the deadline.
"We are not, I repeat not, going to go through the holidays
and have people shop where they are going to be profiled,"
Sharpton told reporters outside Macy's flagship store in
Manhattan. "You can call it a boycott."
Sharpton said he and others "felt betrayed" by Macy's after
black customers complained they were detained after making
expensive purchases at the company's landmark store in Herald
Square.
The New York attorney general's office is investigating both
stores and lambasted Macy's in light of a similar 2005 racial
profiling case.
Four black shoppers in separate incidents at Macy's and
Barneys have said they were detained at the two stores and later
released without charges.
Both retailers placed full blame for the "shop and frisk"
incidents on the New York City Police Department, and said their
employees did not alert authorities to the shoppers, who said
they were detained by police because they are black.
NYPD spokesman John McCarthy said in at least three of the
four cases, police were acting on information provided by store
security.
Sharpton told reporters, "Barneys said they didn't make the
call. Macy's said they didn't make the call. So until they find
the invisible man, we may recommend that people be invisible in
their stores."
Racial discrimination complaints against Macy's appeared to
be mounting on Monday, as a lawyer for a fifth black shopper
sought to expand his complaint into a class action lawsuit. The
complaint said Constant Ouedraogo, 23, was detained by Macy's
employees in a jail-like cell for more than four hours in July
2012 after he attempted to return clothing he'd lawfully
purchased.
In 2005, Macy's paid $600,000 to settle claims that many of
the chain's New York stores had targeted blacks and Latinos as
possible thieves.
The attorney general's office is currently reviewing
documents about store security measures at Macy's and Barneys
after both stores complied with an order to turn over the
information last week.
Crime statistics from the New York Police Department show
grand larceny has risen 31.6 percent over the past two years in
the Midtown North precinct, which includes Macy's store in
Herald Square, and is up nearly 4 percent in the Upper East
Side's 19th precinct, which includes Barneys New York.