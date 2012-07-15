UPDATE 1-New York pier fire extinguished after heavy smoke

July 14 A fire broke out at a New York pier
popular with shoppers and tourists on Saturday, sending heavy
smoke aloft over Manhattan before firefighters extinguished the
blaze with no injuries, a fire official said.
The cause of the fire at Pier 17 in the South Street
Seaport, which hosted a music festival on Saturday, is under
investigation, a spokesman for the New York Fire Department
said.
It burned an area of wood planks and structure covering
about 100 feet by 100 feet (30 metres by 30 metres), and was
extinguished in just over an hour and a half without destroying
any stores, he said. A total of about 140 firefighters responded
to the incident.
The Howard Hughes Co, which operates the seaport, said it
would work with authorities in their probe, adding that plenty
of firefighters and police had been on hand because of the
festivities, which were given the all-clear to continue.
"The safety and security of visitors to the Seaport are
always of the utmost importance, and thankfully there were no
injuries in this incident," Michael Piazzola, senior general
manager of the Howard Hughes Co, said in a statement.