Former Goldman banker acquitted of all charges in rape case

RIVERHEAD, New York, April 29 A former Goldman
Sachs banker was found not guilty on Wednesday of charges that
he raped an Irish student at his rental home while vacationing
in Long Island in the summer of 2013.
After a three-week trial, Judge Barbara Kahn acquitted Jason
Lee, 38, of the most serious charge of rape at a Suffolk county
court in Riverhead, New York. The charge carried a maximum
sentence of 25 years in prison.
Kahn also acquitted Lee of the lesser charges of sexual
misconduct and assault in the third degree, which each carry a
maximum of a year in prison.
Kahn said the prosecution had not met the burden of proof
beyond a reasonable doubt.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by David Gregorio)