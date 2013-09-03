Mayor Bloomberg sues N.Y. City Council over curbs on stop-and-frisk

| NEW YORK, Sept 3
NEW YORK, Sept 3 New York Mayor Michael
Bloomberg sued the City Council on Tuesday in a bid to overturn
a law aimed at curbing the police department's use of its
controversial stop-and-frisk policy.
The council passed the measure 10 days ago, along with
another bill creating an independent watchdog to monitor the New
York Police Department, overriding the mayor's veto despite his
warnings that the legislation would threaten public safety.
The council's votes came less than two weeks after a federal
judge ruled that the department's stop-and-frisk policy, under
which officers stop people in high-crime areas they suspect of
engaging in criminal activity, is unconstitutional because it
targets minorities disproportionately.
The bill that prompted Bloomberg's lawsuit expanded the
definition of racial profiling and gives New Yorkers who believe
they were targeted the right to sue police in state court.
The lawsuit, filed in state Supreme Court in Manhattan,
asserted that the bill was invalid because it is superseded by
the state's criminal procedure law, or CPL, which governs the
standards and procedures that police officers must follow.
"The CPL preempts the field of criminal procedure
legislation and prevents local legislatures, including the
council, from passing local laws in this area," the lawsuit
said.
The two bills passed by the City Council and the federal
court ruling amounted to a sharp defeat for Bloomberg, who has
defended stop-and-frisk as vital to the city's dramatic
reduction in crime during the past two decades. He is set to
leave office at the end of the year at the close of his third
term as mayor.
City Council Speaker Christine Quinn, one of the leading
Democratic mayoral candidates, voted against the racial
profiling bill, though she voted for the bill that created an
outside inspector general for the NYPD with subpoena power.
On Tuesday, however, she defended the City Council's right
to legislate changes to the stop-and-frisk policy.
"Mayor Bloomberg can sue all he wants, but at the end of the
day, we will successfully beat back this ill-advised litigation
and ensure the prerogative of the city council to reform stop &
frisk," she said in an emailed statement.
Michael Cardozo, the city's top lawyer, said in a statement
that the lawsuit was necessary to ensure the council did not
overstep its authority.
"Local legislative bodies should not be passing laws
affecting the regulation of law enforcement activity in this
way," he said. "This is a matter governed by the state
legislature."
The council originally passed the laws in June with a barely
veto-proof majority, and Bloomberg vetoed them in July,
challenging the council to override him.
The city has also appealed the federal ruling on
stop-and-frisk from U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin, who
called the strategy "indirect racial profiling" and appointed a
monitor to oversee reforms to the street stops. The monitor,
former chief city attorney Peter Zimroth, will work separately
from the NYPD inspector general.