UPDATE 2-Two N.Y. firefighters shot dead in ambush - police

By Chris Francescani
Dec 24 A gunman shot dead two volunteer
firefighters and injured two others when he ambushed them at the
scene of an early morning housefire in a suburb of Rochester,
New York, authorities said on Monday.
The gunman, who also died, opened fire around 5:45 am as
firefighters responded to reports of a house blaze in the town
Webster, about 16 miles outside of downtown Rochester, according
to law enforcement officials.
Another two firefighters were injured in the shooting and
were rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital, where they remained in
"guarded" condition, according to a hospital spokeswoman. A
third victim, an off-duty police officer, was hit by stray
gunfire as he was driving by the scene.
"It does appear that it was a trap that was set for... first
responders," Webster Police Chief Gerald Pickering said at a
press conference carried by local television.
The individual believed to be the assailant was found dead
of gunshot wounds at the scene, near one of four burning homes.
"We don't know if it was self-inflicted or not," Pickering
said, adding that the sequence of the attack remains unclear.
"We don't know where he was when the shots were fired,"
Pickering said of the assailant.
The fire burned throughout the morning as police secured the
area as a crime scene and evacuated area residents. A SWAT team
in an armored personnel carrier responded to the scene and
removed 33 residents, as police searched nearby homes. Four
homes were destroyed by flames and four more sustained fire
damage, he said.
The dead volunteer firefighters were identified as Lt.
Michael Chiapperini and Tomasz Kaczowka, according to Michelle
Hook, according to a spokeswoman for New York State Attorney
General Eric Schneiderman. Chiapperini was also a police
lieutenant.
The injured firefighters were identified as Joseph Hofsetter
and Theodore Scardino, and the off-duty police officer was
identified as John Ritter.