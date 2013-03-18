UPDATE 1-New York mayor wants to ban stores from displaying cigarettes

By Jonathan Allen
NEW YORK, March 18 New York Mayor Michael
Bloomberg on Monday proposed requiring that cigarettes be hidden
from view in retail stores as a means to reduce smoking in what
he said would be the first law of its kind in the United States.
Bloomberg plans to introduce to the City Council on
Wednesday two bills that would require retailers to keep
cigarettes in a drawer, behind a curtain or in some other
concealed location.
Some retail trade groups and tobacco companies criticized
the proposed display ban as an unnecessary burden.
Bloomberg, a former smoker, is accustomed to industry
opposition from previous measures to improve the health of New
Yorkers, including bans on smoking in most offices, restaurants,
bars, parks and on beaches.
Bloomberg has also taken steps to curtail the use of trans
fats and salt in the city's restaurants. Last week a court
unexpectedly struck down his attempt to limit the size of sugary
drinks, in part because it did not go through the City Council.
The city is appealing that ruling.
"These laws would protect New Yorkers, especially young and
impressionable New Yorkers, from pricing, discounts and exposure
to in-store displays that promote tobacco products," Bloomberg
told a news conference at a city hospital.
"Such displays suggest that smoking is a normal activity and
they invite young people to experiment with tobacco. This is not
a normal activity," he said.
Stores would still be allowed to advertise and display
pricing information but the actual tobacco products would only
be visible during a sale or restocking.
Under current federal and state laws, cigarettes must be
accessible only to a store's cashiers, and in many city stores
they are prominently stacked on a wall behind the cash register.
The proposal would also increase penalties on stores that
illegally resell cigarettes smuggled in from states with lower
tobacco taxes, which Bloomberg said cost the city $30 million in
lost tax revenue every year.
Over the last 18 months, inspectors visiting 1,800 cigarette
retailers found 46 percent were selling untaxed or unstamped
tobacco products, city officials said. New York City cigarettes
are the most expensive in the nation at around $12 or $13 a pack
after federal, state and city taxes.
The legislation would also prohibit retailers from redeeming
discount coupons on tobacco sales.
The Food Industry Alliance of New York State, a trade group
representing groceries and convenience stores, said the display
law would be an unnecessary additional and potentially costly
burden on retailers without any proven effect.
"I'm not a proponent of smoking. I am a proponent of
retailers who are licensed to sell a legal product being able to
do so without undue government interference," said Michael
Rosen, the alliance's vice president for government relations.
Altria -- the parent company of Philip Morris USA,
the nation's largest cigarette manufacturer -- also said it
opposed the display ban and that it should be left to the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration to regulate tobacco sales.
"We believe it goes too far," said David Sutton, an Altria
spokesman.
The company still needed to see the details of the
legislation but suspected it could breach free speech rights,
Sutton said.
Bloomberg expected to have the council's support, although a
vote was not expected immediately, a spokeswoman for the mayor
said.
Christine Quinn, the council speaker and a leading candidate
to replace Bloomberg in the November election, supported the
goals of the bills but needed to review details before
commenting further, a council spokeswoman said.
Bloomberg's previous bans on smoking in public places have
corresponded with a decline in the number of New Yorkers who
smoke, from 21.5 percent in 2002 to 14.8 percent in 2011,
according to the city's health department.
Smoking remains the leading preventable cause of death among
New Yorkers, the department says.