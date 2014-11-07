Toy Hall of Fame salutes little green army men, Rubik's Cube, bubbles

| ROCHESTER, N.Y.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Nov 6 Little green army men
finally prevailed on Thursday in their two-year battle for a
coveted spot in the National Toy Hall of Fame, joining Rubik's
Cube and soap bubbles on the podium for an induction ceremony
held at a western New York museum.
The miniature plastic soldiers had been nominated last year,
but lost out to the classic yellow rubber duckie and chess, one
of the world's oldest board games.
"It was a pretty stiff competition this year," said Patricia
Hogan, curator of toys and dolls at The Strong, a children's and
cultural history museum in Rochester where the National Toy Hall
of Fame resides.
This year, a selection committee chose the inductees from 12
finalists, which also included American Girl dolls, Mattel's
Fisher-Price Little People, Hess Toy Trucks, Hasbro
Inc.'s My Little Pony and Operation Skill Game, Wham-O's
Slip'N Slide, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and pots and pans.
All told, there were 430 toys named in more than 5,000
nominations this year, all vying to join 53 previous inductees
since 1998.
"All three inductees represent three different types of
play," said Christopher Bensch, vice president for collections
at The Strong. "Little green army men are great for
storytelling; bubbles are purely a physical toy; and the Rubik's
Cube is much more of an intellectual toy."
Little green army men, made of molded plastic and standing
just two to four inches tall, marched into the toy scene in
1938. They suffered a decline in popularity during the Vietnam
War, but sales increased in the 1980s and 1990s, in large part
because of their prominent role in Pixar's hit movie Toy Story.
"Little green army men help children learn how to
negotiate," said Hogan, explaining one of the reasons the toy
was selected for induction. "There is also a lot of creativity
and imagination involved with them."
The Rubik's Cube, a colorful plastic puzzle, was invented by
Hungarian architect Erno Rubik in 1974 and brought to the United
States by Ideal Toy Corp in 1979. Between 1980 and 1982, 100
million Rubik's Cubes were sold around the world.
This year's third inductee, soap bubbles, has a murky
history. The earliest paintings of children playing with bubbles
appeared in Flanders in the 17th century. Today, retailers sell
more than 200 million bottles of bubbles annually.
