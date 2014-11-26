UPDATE 1-U.S. requires divestiture in Nexstar-Communications Corp deal

(Adds details)
WASHINGTON Nov 26 Nexstar Broadcasting Corp
has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Communications
Corp of America (CCA) on condition that it sell an affiliate in
the Evansville, Indiana, broadcast television market, the U.S.
Department of Justice said Wednesday.
Nexstar, Mission Broadcasting Inc., CCA and Silver Point
Partners LP must sell their interest in WEVV-TV, a CBS and FOX
affiliate in Evansville, because their market share in that city
would increase from about 42 percent to 60 percent, the Justice
Department said in court filings.
Nexstar said in early August that it was selling WEVV to
Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville for $18.6 million.
The proposed Nexstar-CCA transaction is valued at about $270
million.
Nexstar, which is headquartered in Texas, owns or operates
72 television stations in 18 states while CCA, which is based in
Louisiana, owns or operates 25 stations in Indiana, Louisiana
and Texas.
"We anticipate the FCC approval shortly, after which we'll
close," said Joe Jaffoni, a Nexstar spokesman.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny and Diane Bartz; Editing by Bill
Trott)