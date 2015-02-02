NFL great Warren Sapp arrested for soliciting escort, assault in Phoenix

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Warren Sapp speaks after being named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame at the 2013 Class of Enshrinement show in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

PHOENIX National Football League Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp was arrested at a Phoenix hotel on Monday on suspicion of soliciting a prostitute and assault, authorities said.

Sapp, who had been covering the Super Bowl as an analyst for the NFL Network, was booked into Maricopa County jail after an incident involving two escorts in an apparent dispute over money, said Phoenix police spokesman Sergeant Trent Crump.

Sapp, 42, faces misdemeanor charges of one count of soliciting and two counts of assault for the post-game incident in downtown Phoenix.

Police said officers working security at the hotel were told by one of the escorts that Sapp assaulted her and another escort after an argument over money in one of the guest rooms.

"The altercation turned physical, spilling into the hallway," Crump said in a statement, adding that both women suffered minor injuries consistent with such a struggle.

Crump said Sapp admitted to police that he engaged in “an act of prostitution” with one of the women, but denied assaulting them.

One of the women was cited for prostitution and the other was cited and released for violating the city’s escort permit requirements.

An NFL Network spokesman said on Monday that Sapp has been terminated.

Sapp, a 6-foot-2-inch, 300-plus pounder, was inducted in the NFL Hall of Fame in 2013 after playing 13 seasons in the league with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Oakland Raiders.

The former University of Miami player amassed 96.5 sacks in his career and was the cornerstone of the defense that played a major part in the Super Bowl XXXVII success.

(Editing by Cynthia Johnston)