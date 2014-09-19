UPDATE 3-NFL opens door for overhaul after domestic violence crisis

(Adds details, quotes)

By Larry Fine

NEW YORK, Sept 19 A chastened NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said on Friday that the league's poor response to its domestic violence crisis will prompt an overhaul of how it deals with player behavior and punishment in America's most popular sports league.

Goodell said rules governing personal conduct for players and other employees will change and that experts from outside the league will help it shape that new policy.

A "conduct committee" will be established by the NFL to review policy, a significant concession for an organization known for its top-down, fortress-like approach to management.

"We will get our house in order," Goodell told a packed news conference, his first public comments in more than a week as the crisis mushroomed and sponsors complained, threatening his credibility and possibly his job.

"I know this because we will make it happen," he said. "Nothing is off the table. Let me say it again, we will implement new conduct policies."

Goodell, 55, has been under fire since the NFL's slow and fumbled response to the domestic violence incident involving Baltimore Ravens star Ray Rice and cases that came to light afterward.

"I got it wrong in the handling of the Ray Rice matter," he said, adding that he has not considered resigning. "And I'm sorry for that. I got it wrong on a number of levels, from the process that I led to the decision that I reached."

While Goodell offered no specifics on what the future would be like, it was clear he was preparing to cede a measure of the near-absolute authority that had made him one of the most powerful and well-paid figures in all of sports.

Although the committee could make the NFL punishment process more democratic, it also allows Goodell to distance himself from future controversies in how the league metes out discipline.

Goodell, who hands out punishment and rules on most appeals, is often criticized by players as being "judge, jury and executioner" on disciplinary matters.

Goodell said he will discuss many of the pending changes with the union but NFL Players Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith was not at the news conference, raising some eyebrows.

'CONSEQUENCES OF FALLING SHORT'

The domestic violence issue emerged when Goodell suspended Rice for two games after he knocked out fiancee Janay Palmer, who is now his wife, in a New Jersey casino elevator in February. Many saw the commissioner's penalty as too light.

Only when a video of the punch emerged on the website TMZ on Sept. 8 did Goodell decide to suspend Rice indefinitely. The Ravens then cut Rice from the team.

Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson, the NFL's most valuable player in 2012, and defensive end Greg Hardy of the Carolina Panthers have been placed on the league's "exempt" list until their domestic violence cases are resolved.

Goodell, normally stoic but on Friday apologetic, spoke slowly and in a halting voice. He said personnel and staff will be required to undergo training on the prevention of domestic violence and sexual assault starting within 30 days.

He said the league will partner with the National Domestic Violence Hotline and National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

"I feel passionately that working in the NFL in any capacity is a privilege, something that we must earn every day and never take for granted," Goodell said. "The vast majority of players, owners and coaches it the NFL, stand tall."

He said the league will work with players, their union, coaches, owners and outside experts to set the right standards for changing the league's policies for domestic violence. He said the panel will examine the commissioner's role in meting out punishment.

Since the controversy erupted, Goodell has strengthened the league's penalties for domestic abuse to a minimum six-game ban for a first offense and has hired four women to help shape its domestic violence policies.

Billion-dollar sponsors including brewer Anheuser-Busch and the Marriott Corp hotel chain have said they were closely monitoring the NFL's handling of the issue. Radisson Hotels suspended its partnership with the Vikings after Peterson was indicted for beating his 4-year-old son.

"Our standards and the consequences of falling short must be clear, consistent and current," Goodell said. "They must be implemented through procedures that are fair and transparent."