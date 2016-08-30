Kaepernick protest prompts backlash from NFL greats

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 30 San Francisco 49ers quarterback
Colin Kaepernick's sideline protest during the playing of "The
Star-Spangled Banner" at a National Football League pre-season
game last week has generated criticism from current and former
NFL stars.
Kaepernick, 28, sat during the national anthem on Friday in
a protest against racial injustice in the United States, a move
that prompted boos from some fans.
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward wrote in
an Instagram post Tuesday that while he can "respect"
Kaepernick's cause, he doesn't "agree with the method he chose."
"If you want to make a point or take a stand, go straight
after the root of that cause," wrote Ward. "Don't disrespect the
whole country or the organization that's paying you millions of
dollars."
Jerry Rice, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame who
won three Super Bowl championships while with the 49ers, wrote
on Twitter Monday that Kaepernick should not
"disrespect the flag."
"All lives matter. So much going on in this world today. Can
we all just get along!" tweeted the former wide receiver and
20-year veteran of the league, adding that he respects
Kaepernick's "stance."
New Orleans' Saints quarterback Drew Brees tweeted Monday,
"I agree with his protest, I DON'T agree w his METHOD."
That said, Kaepernick did attract some unqualified support.
Hall of Famer Jim Brown said on the TV program "NFL Total
Access" that he supports Kaepernick's stance.
"I think Pandora's box is open," Brown said. "I'm very happy
that it is."
When reached by e-mail for comment, NFL spokesman Brian
McCarthy said that NFL players "are encouraged but not required
to stand" for the natiional anthem.
The San Francisco 49ers, which previously released a
statement in support of Kaepernick, declined to comment further.
The team is scheduled to play Thursday against the San Diego
Chargers in its final pre-season matchup.
(Reporting By Amy Tennery; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)