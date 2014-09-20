RPT-As NFL tries to reassure women, sponsor Crest is first to retreat

(Repeats story published Friday with no changes)
By Eric Kelsey and Jennifer Saba
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Sept 20 When NFL players
strap on their pink shoes and gloves in October for the league's
annual Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign, it will be doing
so with one less sponsor, a notable retreat blamed on the
league's handling of domestic violence.
Crest, Procter & Gamble Co's dental brand, will no
longer be offering pink mouth guards to NFL players, the company
said on Friday, the first sponsor to publicly withdraw from the
NFL's signature overture to women.
"The brand has decided to cancel on-field activation with
NFL teams," Procter & Gamble said in a statement.
The company added it will honor its planned $100,000
donation to the American Cancer Society, the NFL's long-time
partner in the October campaign.
Procter & Gamble's retreat from the NFL's game plan to woo
women illustrates the risk America's most popular sports league
faces with its female fans while it seeks to correct its
acknowledged poor handling of domestic violence cases.
"From a family perspective it makes it really hard to
support it (the NFL) even though lots of people love it," said
Kelley Skoloda, a women's marketing expert at Ketchum Inc.
The NFL draws 6 million women to games every week and women
account for about 45 percent of the league's audience. Women
represent a key growth area for the league which has nearly
maxed out its audience among U.S. men.
On Friday, a chastened NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sought
to take control of the public outcry, vowing that the league
would change its personal conduct policy and he would cede some
power in the process.
Domestic violence mushroomed into an issue for the league
when Goodell suspended former Baltimore Ravens running back Ray
Rice two games for knocking out his then-fiancee Janay Palmer, a
punishment considered by many as too lenient.
Goodell later bowed to public pressure and reversed course,
suspending Rice indefinitely when website TMZ published a video
of the punch on Sept. 8.
Sponsors sought to distance themselves from the NFL this
week with consumer brands McDonald's Corp, Campbell's
Soup Co and Anheuser-Busch InBev saying they
had expressed their concerns to the league.
"I believe that women became open to becoming serious NFL
fans because they were not aware to Roger Goodell's and owners'
response to domestic violence," said Terry O'Neill, the
president of the National Organization for Women, which has
called for Goodell to resign.
For its part, the NFL has donated some $6 million to the
American Cancer Society for education and screening grants.
Skoloda, a marketing expert, says for the NFL's female fans
and the sponsors who want to court them, it is a defining moment
for the league.
Women, who tend to judge their personal success on the
well-being of their children according to Skoloda, are also
grappling with the long-term health effects of football,
including brain trauma.
"They're playing with things that are at the very top of the
list of how moms and women define their personal success," said
Skoloda.
(Editing by Mary Milliken and Lisa Shumaker)